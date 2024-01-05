Western Illinois puts home win streak on the line against Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-6, 2-0 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Lindenwood aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Leathernecks have gone 6-1 in home games. Western Illinois is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 0-1 in OVC play. Lindenwood averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Western Illinois averages 72.1 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 71.6 Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

The Leathernecks and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Myers is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 13.1 points. James Dent Jr. is shooting 34.2% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

Darius Beane is averaging 13.1 points for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 17.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 43.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.