Western Illinois hosts Southeast Missouri State following Myers’ 21-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Ryan Myers scored 21 points in Western Illinois’ 78-70 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Leathernecks are 5-1 on their home court. Western Illinois has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redhawks are 1-1 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State ranks ninth in the OVC shooting 30.8% from 3-point range.

Western Illinois scores 72.4 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 76.4 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 70.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 67.3 Western Illinois gives up.

The Leathernecks and Redhawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Dent Jr. is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Leathernecks. Myers is averaging 11.5 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

Rob Martin is scoring 11.9 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Redhawks. Aquan Smart is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 35.8% over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 42.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

