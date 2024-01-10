Western Carolina takes on East Tennessee State for conference matchup

Western Carolina Catamounts (13-2, 2-0 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Western Carolina Catamounts (13-2, 2-0 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-6, 1-1 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -1; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Vonterius Woolbright and the Western Carolina Catamounts visit Quimari Peterson and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers are 6-0 on their home court. East Tennessee State ranks fifth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 39.7 rebounds. Karon Boyd paces the Buccaneers with 7.4 boards.

The Catamounts are 2-0 in SoCon play. Western Carolina ranks fourth in the SoCon with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Woolbright averaging 12.4.

East Tennessee State is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina scores 9.0 more points per game (76.9) than East Tennessee State gives up to opponents (67.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebby Asamoah is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Woolbright is averaging 21.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.