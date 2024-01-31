Western Carolina takes on Chattanooga after Jones’ 22-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (14-7, 6-2 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (16-5, 5-3 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Chattanooga Mocs (14-7, 6-2 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (16-5, 5-3 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -4.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Russell Jones scored 22 points in Western Carolina’s 102-77 win against the VMI Keydets.

The Catamounts have gone 8-2 at home. Western Carolina is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

The Mocs are 6-2 in SoCon play. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Alexis averaging 6.6.

Western Carolina’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

The Catamounts and Mocs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jackson averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 21.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

Honor Huff is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 15.6 points and 1.8 steals. Trey Bonham is averaging 17.7 points, 3.1 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

