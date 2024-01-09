Western Carolina faces East Tennessee State on 7-game win streak

Western Carolina Catamounts (13-2, 2-0 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Western Carolina Catamounts (13-2, 2-0 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-6, 1-1 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina will attempt to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Catamounts take on East Tennessee State.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-0 in home games. East Tennessee State is the SoCon leader with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Karon Boyd averaging 3.3.

The Catamounts are 2-0 in conference matchups. Western Carolina is sixth in the SoCon scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

East Tennessee State is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Catamounts face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebby Asamoah is averaging 15.3 points for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Vonterius Woolbright is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 12.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.