West, White spark Nicholls to 78-75 victory over New Orleans

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jamal West scored 23 points and Jalen White hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:20 left to…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jamal West scored 23 points and Jalen White hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:20 left to play to send Nicholls to a 78-75 victory over New Orleans on Monday night.

West added seven rebounds and four blocks for the Colonels (8-9, 3-1 Southland Conference). Robert Brown III shot 8 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Jalen White was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Tyson Jackson led the way for the Privateers (7-10, 2-2) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Mason Jones added 15 points for New Orleans. In addition, Jordan Johnson finished with 14 points, five assists and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.