West Virginia visits No. 15 Oklahoma on 3-game road skid

West Virginia Mountaineers (6-10, 1-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (6-10, 1-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -12.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia will aim to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Mountaineers play No. 15 Oklahoma.

The Sooners have gone 10-0 at home. Oklahoma ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 38.5 points per game in the paint led by Otega Oweh averaging 7.9.

The Mountaineers are 1-2 against conference opponents. West Virginia is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Oklahoma’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 67.9 points per game, 2.7 more than the 65.2 Oklahoma allows to opponents.

The Sooners and Mountaineers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is averaging nine points and 5.7 rebounds for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Quinn Slazinski is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 14.4 points. Raequan Battle is shooting 42.7% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.