West Virginia hosts No. 25 Texas following Disu’s 33-point outing

Texas Longhorns (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-10, 0-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Texas visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Dylan Disu scored 33 points in Texas’ 74-73 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Mountaineers are 5-5 in home games. West Virginia is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Longhorns are 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Texas is ninth in the Big 12 with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 9.1.

West Virginia averages 67.3 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 65.8 Texas gives up. Texas has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Johnson is averaging 7.6 points for the Mountaineers. Raequan Battle is averaging 21.4 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

Max Abmas is averaging 17.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Longhorns. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

