West Virginia hosts Kansas State following Perry’s 25-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-9, 0-1 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7…

Kansas State Wildcats (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-9, 0-1 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Tylor Perry scored 25 points in Kansas State’s 77-52 win over the UCF Knights.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-4 in home games. West Virginia gives up 70.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in Big 12 play. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 15.3 assists per game led by Perry averaging 5.3.

West Virginia’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State scores 5.0 more points per game (75.9) than West Virginia gives up (70.9).

The Mountaineers and Wildcats match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Perry is averaging 15.7 points and 5.3 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

