Wenzel, Kot lead Wyoming over Fresno State 68-67

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Brendan Wenzel led Wyoming with 17 points and Akuel Kot scored the game-winning jump shot with…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Brendan Wenzel led Wyoming with 17 points and Akuel Kot scored the game-winning jump shot with one second left as the Cowboys beat Fresno State 68-67 on Saturday night.

Wenzel had eight rebounds for the Cowboys (9-8, 2-2 Mountain West Conference). Sam Griffin scored 16 points and Kot added 12 points.

Isaiah Pope finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs (7-9, 0-3). Donavan Yap added 12 points for Fresno Statek and Xavier Dusell scored 10.

Griffin scored 10 points in the first half and Wyoming went into the break trailing 35-28. Wenzel scored 14 second-half points. Wyoming outscored Fresno State by eight points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.