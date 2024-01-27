Wells scores 20 as McNeese takes down New Orleans 102-65

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shahada Wells’ 20 points helped McNeese defeat New Orleans 102-65 on Saturday night. Wells added…

Wells added five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Cowboys (18-2, 7-0 Southland Conference). Javohn Garcia added 20 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and they also had three steals. Christian Shumate went 8 of 11 from the field to finish with 17 points. The Cowboys picked up their 13th straight victory.

The Privateers (7-13, 2-5) were led in scoring by Jamond Vincent, who finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 12 points for New Orleans. Jordan Johnson also had 11 points and four assists.

Both teams play again on Monday. McNeese hosts Northwestern State and New Orleans travels to play Lamar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

