Wells leads with 25 points, 10 rebounds; McNeese takes down Texas A&M-Commerce 73-67

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Shahada Wells had 25 points and 10 rebounds in McNeese’s 73-67 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday in a Southland Conference opener.

Antavion Collum shot 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free throw line to add 20 points for the Cowboys (12-2, 1-0). Javohn Garcia was 0-of-5 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points. The Cowboys prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

Jerome Brewer Jr. finished with 32 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (6-8, 0-1). Texas A&M-Commerce also got 12 points and two steals from Tommie Lewis. Kalen Williams also had 10 points and two steals.

