Wells leads with 25 points, 10 rebounds; McNeese takes down Texas A&M-Commerce 73-67

The Associated Press

January 6, 2024, 4:52 PM

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Shahada Wells had 25 points and 10 rebounds in McNeese’s 73-67 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday in a Southland Conference opener.

Antavion Collum shot 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free throw line to add 20 points for the Cowboys (12-2, 1-0). Javohn Garcia was 0-of-5 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points. The Cowboys prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

Jerome Brewer Jr. finished with 32 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (6-8, 0-1). Texas A&M-Commerce also got 12 points and two steals from Tommie Lewis. Kalen Williams also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

