Wells leads McNeese against Texas A&M-Commerce after 30-point outing

McNeese Cowboys (11-2) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Shahada Wells scored 30 points in McNeese’s 87-76 win against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Lions are 5-1 on their home court. Texas A&M-Commerce ranks fifth in the Southland with 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Kalen Williams averaging 4.7.

The Cowboys have gone 3-2 away from home. McNeese ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 59.2 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game McNeese allows. McNeese scores 7.0 more points per game (80.8) than Texas A&M-Commerce gives up to opponents (73.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerome Brewer Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Lions. Williams is averaging 13.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Omar Cooper is averaging 5.2 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Cowboys. Wells is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

