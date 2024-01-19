Weber State Wildcats take on the Idaho Vandals on 3-game slide

Idaho Vandals (7-10, 1-3 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-7, 2-3 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (7-10, 1-3 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-7, 2-3 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State heads into the matchup against Idaho after losing three games in a row.

The Wildcats are 7-1 in home games. Weber State is the leader in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Vandals have gone 1-3 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho ranks third in the Big Sky giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Weber State’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 6.1 more points per game (69.9) than Weber State allows (63.8).

The Wildcats and Vandals meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is scoring 19.0 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Wildcats. Dyson Koehler is averaging 12.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Quinn Denker is averaging 12.3 points for the Vandals. Tyler Linhardt is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

