Weber State visits Sacramento State following Jones’ 26-point showing

Weber State Wildcats (11-4, 2-0 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-11, 0-2 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the Sacramento State Hornets after Dillon Jones scored 26 points in Weber State’s 83-78 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Hornets have gone 3-2 at home. Sacramento State has a 2-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 2-0 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Sacramento State averages 70.2 points, 8.3 more per game than the 61.9 Weber State gives up. Weber State has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Powell is averaging 13.5 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Jones is averaging 19.4 points, 10 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Blaise Threatt is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

