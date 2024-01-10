Weber State visits Sacramento State after Jones’ 26-point showing

Weber State Wildcats (11-4, 2-0 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-11, 0-2 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (11-4, 2-0 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-11, 0-2 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Dillon Jones scored 26 points in Weber State’s 83-78 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Hornets are 3-2 in home games. Sacramento State is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 70.2 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are 2-0 in conference matchups. Weber State ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

Sacramento State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The Hornets and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Powell is averaging 13.5 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Steven Verplancken Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 16.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

