Weber State visits Oral Roberts following Jones’ 23-point game

Weber State Wildcats (10-4, 2-0 Big Sky) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8…

Weber State Wildcats (10-4, 2-0 Big Sky) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Dillon Jones scored 23 points in Weber State’s 75-73 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 in home games. Oral Roberts is fourth in the Summit League with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kareem Thompson averaging 5.1.

The Wildcats are 2-2 on the road. Weber State is the Big Sky leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 9.4.

Oral Roberts averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Weber State allows. Weber State has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals. Issac McBride is shooting 43.6% and averaging 18.0 points over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Jones is averaging 18.8 points, 10 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

