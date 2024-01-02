Weber State hosts South Dakota State following Jones’ 29-point showing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7, 1-0 Summit League) at Weber State Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7, 1-0 Summit League) at Weber State Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Dillon Jones scored 29 points in Weber State’s 86-64 victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in home games. Weber State ranks fifth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Jones paces the Wildcats with 10.3 boards.

The Jackrabbits are 1-1 on the road. South Dakota State ranks fourth in the Summit League with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Zeke Mayo averaging 6.3.

Weber State makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). South Dakota State averages 15.3 more points per game (75.1) than Weber State allows (59.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Mayo is averaging 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

