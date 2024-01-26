Weber State hosts Idaho State after Jones’ 30-point performance

Idaho State Bengals (7-13, 2-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (12-8, 3-4 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (7-13, 2-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (12-8, 3-4 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces the Idaho State Bengals after Dillon Jones scored 30 points in Weber State’s 77-62 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Wildcats are 8-1 on their home court. Weber State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Tew averaging 1.6.

The Bengals are 2-5 in conference games. Idaho State is second in the Big Sky giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 48.0% shooting.

Weber State is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Weber State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Verplancken Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 48.1% and averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Maleek Arington is averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bengals. Brayden Parker is averaging 14.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

