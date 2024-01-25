Webb scores 19 to lead St. Francis (PA) over Sacred Heart 75-71

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Miles Webb’s 19 points helped St. Francis (PA) defeat Sacred Heart 75-71 on Thursday night. Webb…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Miles Webb’s 19 points helped St. Francis (PA) defeat Sacred Heart 75-71 on Thursday night.

Webb also had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Red Flash (7-13, 2-5 Northeast Conference). Carlos Lopez Jr. scored 14 points, going 5 of 13 (4 for 10 from 3-point range). Eli Wilborn had 13 points and finished 6 of 10 from the floor.

The Pioneers (10-11, 4-2) were led by Alex Sobel, who posted 17 points, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Nico Galette added 15 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Joey Reilly recorded 14 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.