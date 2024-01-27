Weaver’s 32 lead Oral Roberts over South Dakota State 87-82

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — DeShang Weaver’s 32 points led Oral Roberts over South Dakota State 87-82 on Saturday night. Weaver…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — DeShang Weaver’s 32 points led Oral Roberts over South Dakota State 87-82 on Saturday night.

Weaver also had three blocks for the Golden Eagles (10-11, 4-4 Summit League). Issac McBride scored 19 points while shooting 4 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 11 of 11 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds and six assists. Jailen Bedford had 12 points and was 4-of-10 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

Zeke Mayo led the Jackrabbits (12-10, 5-2) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists. William Kyle III added 16 points and nine rebounds for South Dakota State. In addition, Kalen Garry had 15 points.

