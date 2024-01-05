Watson leads Loyola Chicago against Duquesne after 24-point showing

Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the Duquesne Dukes after Des Watson scored 24 points in Loyola Chicago’s 80-73 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Ramblers have gone 7-1 at home. Loyola Chicago is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes are 0-1 in A-10 play. Duquesne has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Loyola Chicago scores 74.6 points, 5.6 more per game than the 69.0 Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 9.4 more points per game (76.5) than Loyola Chicago gives up (67.1).

The Ramblers and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is shooting 52.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Ramblers. Watson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Dae Dae Grant is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 19 points. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 15.6 points, 3.2 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.