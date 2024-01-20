Watkins scores 14, VMI downs Citadel 70-63

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Brennan Watkins had 14 points in VMI’s 70-63 victory against The Citadel on Saturday. Watkins added…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Brennan Watkins had 14 points in VMI’s 70-63 victory against The Citadel on Saturday.

Watkins added six rebounds and six assists for the Keydets (4-15, 1-5 Southern Conference). Tyran Cook was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 12 points. Devin Butler was 2 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Keydets ended a five-game slide with the victory.

Quentin Millora-Brown finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Bulldogs (8-11, 0-6). Madison Durr added 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Citadel. AJ Smith also had 12 points. The loss was the Bulldogs’ sixth in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.