Watkins, Green Jr. pace Florida State to win over Wake Forest to end the Demon Deacons’ win streak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 19 points and Darin Green Jr. scored 17 points and Florida State beat Wake Forest 87-82 on Tuesday night to end the Demon Deacons’ nine-game win streak.

Watkins made all 11 of his free throws, distributed nine assists and committed just three turnovers. Baba Miller scored 14 points and the Seminoles (9-6, 3-1 ACC) used depth off the bench to outscore Wake Forest’s reserves 26-13. Eleven players entered the scoring column for Florida State.

Florida State now has won three straight and five of its last six.

Cameron Hildreth scored 25 points for the Demon Deacons (11-4, 3-1), Kevin Miller scored 21, reserve Parker Friedrichsen scored 13 and Hunter Sallis 10.

The Seminoles led 42-41 at halftime and took advantage of Wake Forest’s cold shooting to start the second half. Florida State outscored Wake Forest 14-2 in the first six minutes after the break and led 56-43.

Hildreth’s two free throws were the only Wake Forest points during that stretch in which it missed all six shot attempts and committed six turnovers.

Wake Forest righted itself and began the march back and grabbed a 69-67 lead with 6:19 left. The advantage proved to be short lived as Watkins went on his own 5-0 run that included a pair of free throws and a three-point play and the Seminoles never trailed again.

Green threw down a dunk with 2:14 left to make it an 82-72 lead before Hildreth and Sallis made consecutive 3-pointers in a 36-second span. But Jalen Warley made 3 of 4 free throws and Watkins made a pair with 13 seconds left to seal it.

The Demon Deacons, who now have scored 80 points or more in seven consecutive games, host Virginia on Saturday. Florida State travels to face Notre Dame on Saturday.

