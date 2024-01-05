Watkins, Florida State Seminoles host the Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jamir Watkins and the Florida State Seminoles host Lynn Kidd and the Virginia Tech Hokies in ACC action Saturday.

The Seminoles have gone 5-3 at home. Florida State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hokies are 1-1 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is fifth in the ACC with 15.6 assists per game led by Sean Pedulla averaging 4.0.

Florida State is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Florida State gives up.

The Seminoles and Hokies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is averaging 13 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Kidd is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

