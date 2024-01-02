Waters and San Diego State host Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-2) San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego…

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-2)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after Reese Waters scored 22 points in San Diego State’s 84-74 victory against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Aztecs are 6-0 in home games. San Diego State has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in road games. Fresno State averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

San Diego State averages 77.7 points, 5.5 more per game than the 72.2 Fresno State allows. Fresno State has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaedon LeDee is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Aztecs. Waters is averaging 14.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Isaiah Hill is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Donavan Yap is averaging 8.9 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

