Washington visits Stanford after Carlyle’s 31-point game

Washington Huskies (11-7, 3-4 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (9-8, 4-3 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -2; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts the Washington Huskies after Kanaan Carlyle scored 31 points in Stanford’s 89-75 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Cardinal are 7-3 on their home court. Stanford scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Huskies are 3-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington scores 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Stanford makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Washington averages 80.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the 76.2 Stanford gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is averaging 14.4 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Cardinal. Carlyle is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 16.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.