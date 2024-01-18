Washington State visits Stanford following Raynaud’s 20-point game

Washington State Cougars (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (9-7, 4-2 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Washington State Cougars (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (9-7, 4-2 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts the Washington State Cougars after Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points in Stanford’s 79-73 victory against the Utah Utes.

The Cardinal have gone 7-2 in home games. Stanford has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars have gone 3-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Stanford makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Washington State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Stanford gives up.

The Cardinal and Cougars match up Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Bynum is averaging 8.3 points and 6.4 assists for the Cardinal. Brandon Angel is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Isaac Jones is averaging 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Myles Rice is averaging 12.7 points, four assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.