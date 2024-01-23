Washington State hosts Utah following Smith’s 24-point outing

Utah Utes (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (13-6, 4-4 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Utes (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (13-6, 4-4 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Washington State Cougars after Deivon Smith scored 24 points in Utah’s 80-77 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Cougars have gone 9-1 at home. Washington State scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Utes have gone 5-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah is the Pac-12 leader with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Branden Carlson averaging 5.2.

Washington State makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Utah averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Washington State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rice is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Cougars. Isaac Jones is averaging 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Washington State.

Carlson is averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Utes: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

