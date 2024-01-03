Washington State hosts Oregon State after Bilodeau’s 26-point performance

Oregon State Beavers (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-4, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-4, 0-2 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits the Washington State Cougars after Tyler Bilodeau scored 26 points in Oregon State’s 86-70 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Cougars are 7-0 in home games. Washington State is second in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.7 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Beavers play their first true road game after going 9-4 to start the season. Oregon State is ninth in the Pac-12 with 12.2 assists per game led by Jordan Pope averaging 3.6.

Washington State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is averaging 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Jaylen Wells is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Pope averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Bilodeau is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

