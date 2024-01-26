Washington State hosts Colorado following Hadley’s 24-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (14-6, 5-4 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (14-6, 5-4 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays the Washington State Cougars after J’Vonne Hadley scored 24 points in Colorado’s 98-81 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Cougars have gone 10-1 in home games. Washington State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Buffaloes are 6-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado ranks fourth in the Pac-12 allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Washington State makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Colorado has shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is averaging 15.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Myles Rice is averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Washington State.

KJ Simpson is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

