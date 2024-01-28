Washington State holds on to beat No. 2 UCLA 85-82

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 20 points, Eleonora Villa added 18 and Washington State held on for a…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 20 points, Eleonora Villa added 18 and Washington State held on for a 85-82 victory over No. 2 UCLA despite All-Pac-12 guard Charlisse Leger-Walker suffering a knee injury during the second half.

Leger-Walker — an Associated Press All-America honorable mention selection last season — suffered the non-contact injury with 7:30 remaining in the third quarter and with the Cougars (15-6, 4-4 Pac-12) holding a 48-32 lead. The senior guard was taken to the locker room and had 17 points.

Kiki Rice had 25 points and Charisma Osbourne added 20 and Londynn Jones 19 for UCLA (16-3, 5-3), which has dropped two of its last three.

UCLA cut a 20-point second half deficit to 83-82 with 19 seconds left.

A pair of free throws by Murekatete put the Cougars back up by three. After a timeout, UCLA had a final chance to send it to overtime but the Bruins missed all three potential tying 3-pointers in the final 11 seconds, including one by Rice that went off the glass as time expired.

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 91, VANDERBILT 74

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso scored 23 points and South Carolina followed up its big win over defending national champion LSU with its 16th straight victory over Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks (19-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) started slowly in their first game since winning at No. 9 LSU 76-70 on Thursday night. But Cardoso and her teammates soon took control to win their 51st straight at home.

South Carolina looked like it still had LSU triumph on its mind at first. The players danced and shimmied during pregame warmups and coach Dawn Staley came out in black hoodie with “Boo,” on it — a clapback to her joke about her treatment by LSU fans.

And Vanderbilt (17-4, 4-3), which came in on ts best 20-game start in 17 years, stuck with the powerhouse Gamecocks early on. The Commodores were up 21-20 on Sacha Washington’s foul shot with 8:56 left in the half.

No. 3 COLORADO 61, OREGON 48

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Colorado beat Oregon.

Charlotte Whittaker added eight points for the Buffaloes (16-3, 6-2 Pac-12), who bounced back from a loss at Oregon State on Friday to remain in sole possession of second place in the Pac-12.

Oregon (11-11, 2-7) was led by Grace VanSlooten with 16 points and eight rebounds. Phillipina Kyei added 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Ducks, who shot 31.6% from the field.

Colorado built a 20-point halftime lead and stretched it to 39-17 in the third quarter before Oregon made a late rally.

No. 6 STANFORD 96, ARIZONA 64

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 25 points and 19 rebounds in 25 minutes and No. 6 Stanford dominated on the glass to beat Arizona.

It was the 60th consecutive win for the Cardinal (19-2, 8-1 Pac-12) when scoring at least 80 points including 13 this season.

Brink, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, was 8 of 12 from the field and made all eight free throws, getting her 11th double-double of the season (and 43rd of her career) early in the second quarter and sitting the final 14-plus minutes. She had 20 points and 16 rebounds in Friday’s 80-50 win at Arizona State, giving her consecutive 15-15 games for the second time this month.

Courtney Blakely had a career-high 24 points for Arizona (11-10, 3-6).

No. 7 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 82, BOSTON COLLEGE 61

BOSTON (AP) — Aziah James scored 24 points, overcoming some recent road-shooting woes, to lead North Carolina State to a victory over Boston College.

Mimi Collins had 17 points, Madison Hayes added 14 with a career-high 14 rebounds, and Saniya Rivers had 15 points for the Wolfpack (18-2, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who posted their third straight victory.

Over the previous four road games, James, a 5-foot-9 junior guard, struggled with her shot, missing all 17 of her 3-point attempts and making just 10 of 54 overall. She went 7 of 20 from the field on Sunday, hitting 3 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Teya Sidberry led Boston College (11-11, 3-6) with 18 points.

WASHINGTON 62, No. 11 USC 59

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Schwartz scored 21 points and Dalayah Daniels added a double-double to lead Washington to an upset win over Southern Cal.

USC’s Kayla Padilla scored 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range to pull the Trojans within one late. JuJu Watkins scored 19 points but had an off day shooting, making just 8 of 27 shots.

Washington (13-6, 3-5 Pac-12 Conference) has won two of its last three games. USC (14-4, 4-4) has lost two of its last four.

The Trojans cut the lead to 60-59 on a Padilla 3-pointer with two seconds left. McKenzie Forbes was whistled for a foul with less than a second remaining and Schwartz made both free throws to seal it.

No. 12 OHIO STATE 71, PURDUE 68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 15 points, Cotie McMahon was two assists shy of a triple-double and Ohio State held on to defeat Purdue.

The Buckeyes only trailed once, for 16 seconds early in the third quarter. Their biggest lead was nine after the first basket of the fourth quarter but they didn’t secure their seventh straight win until the very end.

Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Thierry made a pair of free throws at 16 and 10 seconds, respectively, for a 71-65 lead. Abbey Ellis then drilled a 3-pointer for Purdue. After Ohio State’s Celeste Taylor missed two free throws with six seconds to go, the Boilermakers, without a timeout, couldn’t get a good final look.

Thierry had 14 points for the Buckeyes (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten Conference) and McMahon had 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Ohio State had 22 assists on 24 baskets.

Ellis scored 14 points for Purdue (9-11, 2-7). Rashunda Jones had 13 off the bench and Mary Ashley Stevenson had 12.

No. 13 BAYLOR 72, OKLAHOMA STATE 60

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Dre’Una Edwards had 16 points, Bella Fontleroy came off the bench to score 15 and Baylor overcame a slow start to beat Oklahoma State.

Edwards made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers for the Bears (16-3, 5-3 Big 12 Conference). She added six rebounds. Fontleroy made 4 of 7 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of her free throws, adding eight boards.

Hannah Gusters and Anna Gret Asi both scored 16 to lead the Cowgirls (11-9, 4-5). Quincy Noble scored 10.

No. 14 INDIANA 100, NORTHWESTERN 59

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 27 points and 11 rebounds, six Indiana players scored in double figures and the Hoosiers routed Northwestern.

Yarden Garzon scored 15 points, Sara Scalia 11 and Chloe Moore-McNeil 10 for the Hoosiers (17-2, 8-1). Off the bench, Lilly Meister scored 13 and Lenee Beaumont added 11 points.

Melannie Daley had 16 points off the bench to top Northwestern (7-13, 2-7) and Caroline Lau scored 12.

The Hoosiers got off to a fast start, scoring the game’s first four points then going on a 12-0 run to lead 16-2 six minutes into the game. They led 27-8 after one quarter and 50-24 at halftime.

No. 25 OREGON STATE 91, No. 16 UTAH 66

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Raegan Beers scored 20 points, Donovyn Hunter and Timea Gardiner posted double-doubles and Oregon State walloped Utah.

Beers sank all eight of her shots and made 4 of 5 at the free-throw line with three blocked shots for the Beavers (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12 Conference), who have won 13 in a row at home. Hunter finished with 17 points and 10 assists. Gardiner totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Kelsey Rees pitched in with 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks for Oregon State. Reserve Lily Hansford scored 12 and Talia von Oelhoffen added nine points with eight assists.

Alissa Pili finished with 28 points to pace the Utes (15-6, 5-4).

No. 18 LOUISVILLE 77, PITTSBURGH 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Reserve Jayda Curry led a balanced attack with 15 points and Louisville steadily pulled away for a win over Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals, who won the first matchup by 30, pulled away in the fourth quarter until the lead reached 77-56 with just over a minute to go.

Kiki Jefferson was the only other player in double figures with 12 points for Louisville (18-3, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and all 11 Cardinals scored. Nine players played at least 15 minutes, but no one played more than Curry’s 26.

Curry was 6-of-9 shooting while the Cards were 30 of 62 (48%) and she had three 3-pointers on four attempts as Louisville was 7 of 20.

Jala Jordon had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Liatu King 16 with 14 rebounds for the Panthers (7-14, 1-7). Pitt shot 36%.

No. 19 VIRGINIA TECH 75, No. 22 SYRACUSE 62

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 29 points, including six free throws in the last 72 seconds, and Virginia Tech overcame an off game by All-American Elizabeth Kitley to defeat Syracuse.

Kitley, averaging 22.7 points, was 3 of 13 and missed both her free throws, but Amoore was 10 of 17 and Matilda Ekh and Cayla King both hit four 3-pointers.

Kitley’s second basket, to open the fourth quarter, put the Hokies (16-4, 7-2 ACC) on top 57-47. She got an easy two after a pair of Syracuse players collided going for a defensive rebound for a 67-57 lead with 2:08 to go.

Dyaisha Fair and Georgia Woolley both had 16 points for the Orange (17-3, 7-2).

VIRGINIA 81, No. 20 NORTH CAROLINA 66

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kymora Johnson scored 25 points, Sam Brunelle added 15, and Virginia beat a ranked team for the second time in eight days, knocking off North Carolina.

Virginia (10-10, 2-7 ACC) led by three points at halftime and an 8-2 run to open the third quarter gave the Cavaliers a 45-36 lead. North Carolina fought back and cut the margin to three points heading to the fourth. Indya Nivar led North Carolina with all eight of her points in the third, but she played only a total of 12 minutes before she fouled out early in the fourth quarter.

A layup by Lexi Donarski got the Tar Heels within eight points with 3:29 to go, but they missed their next six shots and Virginia went on a 7-0 run to finish the game.

North Carolina (15-6, 7-2) was led by Reniya Kelly’s 20 points.

No. 21 CREIGHTON 57, SETON HALL 49

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 18 points, Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen added 16 each and Creighton turned back Seton Hall, the sixth straight win for the Bluejays.

Seton Hall hit 4 of 5 shots early in the third quarter and got within 36-34 before Ronsiek made a layup and Maly scored twice for Creighton. A couple of minutes later, a 3-pointer by Maly gave Creighton (16-3, 7-2 Big East) a 47-38 lead but Seton Hall scored the final five points to get within 47-43 heading to the fourth.

Savannah Catalon made two free throws to get Seton Hall (12-8, 4-5)within 49-45 with 8 1/2 minutes to go but the Pirates did not score again until an Azana Baines layup with 21 seconds left made it 54-47.

There were a total of two field goals made in the fourth quarter, one for each team. Creighton went 1 for 8 and Seton Hall made 1 of 17.

No. 23 FLORIDA STATE 78, GEORGIA TECH 67

ATLANTA (AP) — Sophomore Ta’Niya Latson scored 17 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter to help Florida State beat Georgia Tech and set the program record for career 30-point games.

The Seminoles (15-7, 6-4 ACC) snapped a three-game skid, ending their longest losing streak since they lost four in a row in December of 2021.

Florida State, which beat the Yellow Jackets 95-80 in the conference opener, has won five in a row against Georgia Tech (13-8, 4-5).

Latson — who finished with six rebounds, five assists and three steals — has 12 games scoring at least 30 points in just 52 career games at FSU. Sue Galkantas (1980-84), whose 2,323 career points are the most by a Florida State player, male or female, topped the 30-point plateau 11 times in 120 games.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.