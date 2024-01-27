Washington St. doubles down with Wells and Jones and surging Cougars top Colorado 78-69

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaylen Wells and Isaac Jones each recorded double-doubles and Washington State withstood repeated Colorado runs and…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaylen Wells and Isaac Jones each recorded double-doubles and Washington State withstood repeated Colorado runs and beat the Buffaloes 78-69 to end Colorado’s four-game win streak on Saturday.

Washington State now has won five of six and sit just a half-game removed from atop the Pac-12.

Wells scored 17 points and pulled 10 rebounds, Jones scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Myles Rice scored 17 points and Andrej Jakimovski barely missed a double-double scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds for Washington State (15-6, 6-4).

KJ Simpson scored a game-high 25 points on 7-for-11 shooting, Tristan da Silva scored 16 and Eddie Lampkin Jr. and reserve Julian Hammond III each scored 10 for Colorado (15-6, 6-4).

Lampkin’s layup with 1:33 left brought Colorado to within 67-64 before Rice sealed it with consecutive layups in a 25-second span. Washington State led 36-30 at halftime and extended its lead to 59-46 when Isaiah Watts made a 3-pointer with 8:46 remaining.

Prior to Wednesday’s win over Washington, Colorado had lost 13 of 15 true road games going back to the start of the 2022-23 season. Now in its 13th and final season in the Pac-12, Colorado has only swept three times on the road in 48 prior conference road trips.

The Cougars entered holding the opposition to 40.2% shooting, tops in the Pac-12 and 40th overall at the Division I level. WSU held the Buffs to 22-for-57 shooting (38.6%).

Colorado will continue its three-game road trip on Feb. 3 when it faces Utah.

The Cougars start the first of their three-game road trip against Washington on Feb. 3.

