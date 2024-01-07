Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Washington scores 25, leads…

Washington scores 25, leads Saint Peter’s over Mount St. Mary’s 70-64

The Associated Press

January 7, 2024, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Corey Washington scored 25 points as Saint Peter’s beat Mount St. Mary’s 70-64 on Sunday.

Washington shot 10 for 16 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Peacocks (8-5, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Latrell Reid scored 13 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Stephon Roberts had 11 points and was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Dakota Leffew finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers (6-9, 2-2). Dallas Hobbs added 16 points and three steals for Mount St. Mary’s. Jedy Cordilia also recorded nine points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up