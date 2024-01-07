Washington scores 25, leads Saint Peter’s over Mount St. Mary’s 70-64

Corey Washington scored 25 points as Saint Peter's beat Mount St. Mary's 70-64 on Sunday.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Corey Washington scored 25 points as Saint Peter’s beat Mount St. Mary’s 70-64 on Sunday.

Washington shot 10 for 16 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Peacocks (8-5, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Latrell Reid scored 13 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Stephon Roberts had 11 points and was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Dakota Leffew finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers (6-9, 2-2). Dallas Hobbs added 16 points and three steals for Mount St. Mary’s. Jedy Cordilia also recorded nine points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.