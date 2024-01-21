Washington scores 24 as Saint Peter’s beats Canisius 70-59

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Corey Washington scored 24 points as Saint Peter’s beat Canisius 70-59 on Sunday. Washington had…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Corey Washington scored 24 points as Saint Peter’s beat Canisius 70-59 on Sunday.

Washington had nine rebounds for the Peacocks (10-6, 6-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brent Bland scored 19 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the foul line. Latrell Reid had 12 points and was 3 of 5 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Devean Williams led the way for the Golden Griffins (7-11, 2-6) with 15 points and three steals. Tre Dinkins added 12 points and four assists for Canisius. Bryce Okpoh also had 10 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.