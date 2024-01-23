Washington faces Colorado after Brooks’ 20-point performance

Colorado Buffaloes (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12) Seattle; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes…

Colorado Buffaloes (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12)

Seattle; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Colorado Buffaloes after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points in Washington’s 90-80 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Huskies are 8-2 in home games. Washington averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Buffaloes have gone 5-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 2.6.

Washington’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado scores 5.3 more points per game (81.1) than Washington allows to opponents (75.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 16.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Tristan da Silva averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. KJ Simpson is averaging 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.