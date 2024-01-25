Washington and Saint Peter’s host Rider

Rider Broncs (5-13, 2-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-6, 6-1 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Rider Broncs (5-13, 2-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-6, 6-1 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -6.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays the Rider Broncs after Corey Washington scored 24 points in Saint Peter’s 70-59 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Peacocks have gone 5-1 at home. Saint Peter’s scores 65.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Broncs are 2-5 against MAAC opponents. Rider gives up 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

Saint Peter’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Rider gives up. Rider has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

The Peacocks and Broncs square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Washington is averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Mervin James is scoring 19.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.