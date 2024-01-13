Washington and Saint Peter’s host Manhattan

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-5, 4-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-10, 1-4 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-5, 4-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-10, 1-4 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays the Manhattan Jaspers after Corey Washington scored 25 points in Saint Peter’s 70-64 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Jaspers have gone 2-3 in home games. Manhattan gives up 76.0 points and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

The Peacocks are 4-0 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Manhattan is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 64.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 76.0 Manhattan gives up to opponents.

The Jaspers and Peacocks meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaquil Bender is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Jaspers. Seydou Traore is averaging 8.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Manhattan.

Latrell Reid is averaging 11.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Peacocks. Washington is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 63.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.