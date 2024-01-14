Washington and Saint Peter’s host Manhattan

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-5, 4-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-10, 1-4 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-5, 4-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-10, 1-4 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -6; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits the Manhattan Jaspers after Corey Washington scored 25 points in Saint Peter’s 70-64 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Jaspers have gone 2-3 at home. Manhattan gives up 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

The Peacocks are 4-0 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Manhattan scores 64.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 63.5 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Manhattan has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaquil Bender is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Jaspers. Seydou Traore is averaging 8.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Manhattan.

Washington is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Peacocks. Brent Bland is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 63.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

