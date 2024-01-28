Warrick leads Northern Kentucky against Youngstown State after 27-point performance

Northern Kentucky Norse (11-10, 6-4 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (15-6, 7-3 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 1:30 p.m.…

Northern Kentucky Norse (11-10, 6-4 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (15-6, 7-3 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -7; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on the Youngstown State Penguins after Marques Warrick scored 27 points in Northern Kentucky’s 63-58 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Penguins have gone 10-1 at home. Youngstown State leads the Horizon League in rebounding, averaging 40.2 boards. Damiree Burns leads the Penguins with 9.4 rebounds.

The Norse are 6-4 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Youngstown State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Youngstown State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziggy Reid is averaging 14 points for the Penguins. Brett Thompson is averaging 13.5 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Warrick is averaging 19.6 points for the Norse. Michael Bradley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

