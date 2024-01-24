Warrick leads Northern Kentucky against Purdue Fort Wayne after 21-point outing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-7, 4-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-9, 6-3 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-7, 4-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-9, 6-3 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Marques Warrick scored 21 points in Northern Kentucky’s 74-52 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Norse are 8-1 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks third in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Mastodons are 4-5 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks second in the Horizon League scoring 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Jackson averaging 8.7.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warrick is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 19.3 points.

Rasheed Bello is averaging 16 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mastodons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 80.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.