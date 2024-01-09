Warrick leads Northern Kentucky against Oakland

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7…

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Marques Warrick scored 30 points in Northern Kentucky’s 88-85 overtime loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-2 in home games. Oakland has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Norse are 3-2 in conference play. Northern Kentucky is sixth in the Horizon League with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Trey Robinson averaging 5.8.

Oakland scores 74.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 72.5 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Oakland gives up.

The Golden Grizzlies and Norse meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Townsend is averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Warrick averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Robinson is shooting 47.8% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.