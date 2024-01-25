Warrick and Northern Kentucky host Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-7, 4-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-9, 6-3 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-7, 4-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-9, 6-3 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Marques Warrick scored 21 points in Northern Kentucky’s 74-52 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Norse are 8-1 in home games. Northern Kentucky is fourth in the Horizon League with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Warrick averaging 5.5.

The Mastodons have gone 4-5 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks second in the Horizon League shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 12.1 more points per game (83.6) than Northern Kentucky gives up to opponents (71.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Warrick is shooting 41.8% and averaging 19.3 points for the Norse. Michael Bradley is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Eric Mulder is averaging 6.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Mastodons. Rasheed Bello is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 80.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.