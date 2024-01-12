Ware, Indiana Hoosiers to host Hawkins and the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Hawkins and the Minnesota Golden Gophers take on Kel’el Ware and the Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers have gone 8-1 in home games. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 15.5 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 3.8.

The Golden Gophers are 3-1 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is seventh in the Big Ten with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Dawson Garcia averaging 7.6.

Indiana makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Minnesota averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Indiana allows.

The Hoosiers and Golden Gophers match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ware is averaging 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Garcia is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.7 points for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.