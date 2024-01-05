Ware and Indiana host Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Ohio State Buckeyes after Kel’el Ware scored 20 points in Indiana’s 86-70 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hoosiers are 7-1 in home games. Indiana averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 2-1 against conference opponents. Ohio State scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

Indiana averages 75.9 points, 10.5 more per game than the 65.4 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Buckeyes face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Galloway is averaging 10.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Hoosiers. Malik Reneau is averaging 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Bruce Thornton is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 16.3 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

