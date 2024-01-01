Walter leads No. 17 Baylor against Cornell after 26-point game

Cornell Big Red (10-2) at Baylor Bears (10-2) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Baylor hosts…

Cornell Big Red (10-2) at Baylor Bears (10-2)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Baylor hosts the Cornell Big Red after Ja’Kobe Walter scored 26 points in Baylor’s 107-48 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Bears have gone 7-0 in home games. Baylor is eighth in college basketball averaging 88.4 points and is shooting 52.4% from the field.

The Big Red are 5-2 on the road. Cornell ranks sixth in the Ivy League shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Baylor’s average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Cornell allows. Cornell has shot at a 50.6% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 assists for the Bears. Walter is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Chris Manon is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Big Red. Isaiah Gray is averaging 10.9 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 87.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

