Walter and No. 18 Baylor host Oklahoma State

Baylor Bears (11-2) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Baylor takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Ja’Kobe Walter scored 23 points in Baylor’s 98-79 win against the Cornell Big Red.

The Cowboys have gone 7-2 in home games. Oklahoma State scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Bears play their first true road game after going 11-2 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Baylor is seventh in the Big 12 with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Missi averaging 3.3.

Oklahoma State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Baylor allows. Baylor averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Oklahoma State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Cowboys. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Walter is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 15.9 points. Rayj Dennis is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 assists over the past 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 89.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

