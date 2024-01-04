Walker’s 17 help Eastern Kentucky take down Lipscomb 80-72 in A-Sun opener

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Leland Walker scored 17 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Lipscomb 80-72 on Thursday night to open…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Leland Walker scored 17 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Lipscomb 80-72 on Thursday night to open the Atlantic Sun Conference schedule.

Walker also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Colonels (5-9). Devontae Blanton scored 15 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Cozart finished 7 of 12 from the floor to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds and three blocks. The Colonels stopped a five-game slide with the win.

Will Pruitt finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Bisons (9-7). Owen McCormack added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Lipscomb. In addition, Derrin Boyd had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

