Walker and Michigan State host No. 10 Illinois

Michigan State Spartans (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -4; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State visits the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini after Tyson Walker scored 27 points in Michigan State’s 88-74 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Fighting Illini are 8-1 on their home court. Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ty Rodgers averaging 1.9.

The Spartans are 1-3 in conference matchups. Michigan State ranks third in the Big Ten with 18.6 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 5.1.

Illinois makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Michigan State scores 11.2 more points per game (78.0) than Illinois gives up (66.8).

The Fighting Illini and Spartans face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 51.4% and averaging 21.7 points for the Fighting Illini. Marcus Domask is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Walker is scoring 20.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Spartans. Hoggard is averaging 13.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 43.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

