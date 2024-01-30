Wake Forest visits Pittsburgh after Hinson’s 21-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-6, 5-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (12-8, 3-6 ACC) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-6, 5-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (12-8, 3-6 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Blake Hinson scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 72-68 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Panthers have gone 7-5 in home games. Pittsburgh is second in the ACC in rebounding with 39.3 rebounds. Ishmael Leggett paces the Panthers with 5.4 boards.

The Demon Deacons are 5-3 in ACC play. Wake Forest has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Pittsburgh averages 75.9 points, 5.3 more per game than the 70.6 Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Pittsburgh allows.

The Panthers and Demon Deacons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlton Carrington is averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Panthers. Hinson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Hunter Sallis is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 16.6 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

